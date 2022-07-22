Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 232 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.5% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,103,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,679,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

