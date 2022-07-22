Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 24 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ASML by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,401,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($969.70) to €920.00 ($929.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $542.27 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.63.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

