Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €88.00 ($88.89) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNR. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($82.83) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($96.97) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($95.96) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($106.06) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($101.01) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Brenntag Trading Up 3.3 %

BNR opened at €66.04 ($66.71) on Monday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($43.49) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($56.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €66.79 and its 200-day moving average is €71.68.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

