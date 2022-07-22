Brigham Minerals, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Brigham Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million.

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

MNRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

MNRL stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brigham Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brigham Minerals

In related news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,462.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,462.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $3,240,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 826,002 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,275. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

