Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.1% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,299,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,939,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 341,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 758,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,403,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 239,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,158. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

