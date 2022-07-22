Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

BMY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 210,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

