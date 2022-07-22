Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $759.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 245,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 86,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 907,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.