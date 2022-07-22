Brokers Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.