Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

