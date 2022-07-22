Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

NYSE:BRO opened at $62.36 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 63.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

