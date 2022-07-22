BTIG Research Lowers Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $50.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RVLV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,135,000 after acquiring an additional 522,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,436,000 after purchasing an additional 811,381 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,397,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,026,000 after buying an additional 239,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

