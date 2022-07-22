Bytom (BTM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.33 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $21.14 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00023882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00246897 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000877 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,761,936,656 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.