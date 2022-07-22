Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Stock Price Up 2%

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.61 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Approximately 39,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 61,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

Cadogan Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of £6.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

About Cadogan Petroleum

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Service; and Trading. The company holds working interest licenses in the Carpathian basin.

