Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CALM. TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $59.95.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $3,804,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.