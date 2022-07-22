Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 46,833 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,833 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NTB Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 69,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

