Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $17,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $184.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.12. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

