Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $24,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,247 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

