Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $663.47.

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $492.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.38. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

