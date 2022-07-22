Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Gartner worth $18,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock opened at $256.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.92.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

