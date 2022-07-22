Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $19,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 114.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $25,516,425. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $327.81 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $192.38 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

