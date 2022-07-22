Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,024 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,622 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $21,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after buying an additional 476,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Insider Activity

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

