Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 63,220 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,220 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $21,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

