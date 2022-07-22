Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

Intuit stock opened at $434.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

