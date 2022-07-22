Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $128.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.34. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 33.49 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

