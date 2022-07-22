Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,451 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 461.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 44,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,550 ($54.39) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Shares of RIO stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

