Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.14.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

