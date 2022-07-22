Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $376,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at QuantumScape
In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $79,167.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,646.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $348,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 542,743 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,714.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $79,167.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,646.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 855,108 shares of company stock worth $9,966,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Articles
