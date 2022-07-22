Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $376,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $79,167.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,646.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $348,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 542,743 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,714.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $79,167.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,646.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 855,108 shares of company stock worth $9,966,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.