Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $145.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.46. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

