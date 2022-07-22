Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,368.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,313.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,435.45.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,876.54.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.