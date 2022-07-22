Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

