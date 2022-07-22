Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 73,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 373,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,478.90% and a negative return on equity of 145.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.