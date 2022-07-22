Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research lowered Snap to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

Snap Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Snap by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

