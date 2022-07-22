Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Cut to Hold at Haywood Securities

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00. Haywood Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Canada Nickel Trading Down 3.3 %

CNC stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.51. The firm has a market cap of C$163.54 million and a PE ratio of -18.95. Canada Nickel has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.01.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

