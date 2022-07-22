Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Buy

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$6.00.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 1.6 %
CFX stock opened at C$5.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$367.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.47. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$4.74 and a 52 week high of C$7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.
About Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.
Further Reading
