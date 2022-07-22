Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPAC. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,265,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FPAC opened at $9.82 on Friday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

