Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $144,000 Position in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKU)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Separately, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,766,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAKU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

