Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $13,091,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,975,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

CMTG stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.84, a current ratio of 51.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $21.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMTG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Claros Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.