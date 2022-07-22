Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) CFO Sells $16,916.85 in Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) CFO Ramesh Murthy sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $16,916.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ramesh Murthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Ramesh Murthy sold 749 shares of Canoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $1,767.64.

On Friday, May 20th, Ramesh Murthy sold 439 shares of Canoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $1,611.13.

Canoo Stock Down 2.2 %

Canoo stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. Canoo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 832,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at $2,950,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 77.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 186,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

