Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) CFO Sells $16,916.85 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEVGet Rating) CFO Ramesh Murthy sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $16,916.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ramesh Murthy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Ramesh Murthy sold 749 shares of Canoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $1,767.64.
  • On Friday, May 20th, Ramesh Murthy sold 439 shares of Canoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $1,611.13.

Canoo Stock Down 2.2 %

Canoo stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. Canoo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 832,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter valued at $2,950,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 77.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 186,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.