Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target Raised to $25.50

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $25.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 37.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Articles

