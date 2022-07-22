Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target Raised to $25.50

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $25.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.
Capital Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $28.16.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
