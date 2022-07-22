Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,722 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

AMD opened at $91.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $147.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

