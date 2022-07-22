Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,118 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 191.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $91.40 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.49 and a one year high of $96.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.34.

