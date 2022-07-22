Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,198 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 763,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 42,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 141,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

