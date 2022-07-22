Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 469 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GLD opened at $160.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average of $173.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

