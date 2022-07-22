Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $575.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

