Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDP opened at $71.95 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

