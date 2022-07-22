Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Realty Income by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Realty Income by 5.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:O opened at $70.58 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.18%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

