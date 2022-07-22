Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,713 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 242,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,088,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 595,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

