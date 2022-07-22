Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 965 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 100.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,692 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 274,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

