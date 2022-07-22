Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WES. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 3.17.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

