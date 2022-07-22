CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

CSTR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. 2,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

